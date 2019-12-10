Russia, Turkey, Iran Start Trilateral Meeting at Astana-14 Talks on Syria in Kazakhstan

(@imziishan)

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2019) - Delegations of Russia Turkey , and Iran have started a trilateral meeting at the Astana-14 talks on Syria in the Kazakh capital of Nur-Sultan (formerly Astana ), a Sputnik correspondent reported on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, delegations from Moscow, Tehran, Ankara, Damascus, and the United Nations have held several bilateral meetings behind closed doors. On Wednesday, a plenary session is set to take place.

The Russian team is headed by Special Presidential Envoy for Syria Alexander Lavrentyev and includes Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin as well.

The Turkish delegation is led by Deputy Foreign Minister Sedat Onal, and the Iranian delegation is headed by Ali Asghar Khaji, senior assistant for political affairs of Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif. Damascus is traditionally represented by Syria's Envoy to the United Nations in New York Bashar Jaafari, while the Syrian opposition - by Ahmad Tomah.

UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen is attending the talks from the United Nations' side.

Jordan, Lebanon, and Iraq serve as observers.

The Syrian constitutional committee and situation on the ground are the main topics on the agenda.