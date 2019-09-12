UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia-Turkey-Iran Summit On September 16 Will Be Held In Cankaya Mansion - Ankara

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 12th September 2019 | 06:10 PM

Russia-Turkey-Iran Summit on September 16 Will Be Held in Cankaya Mansion - Ankara

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2019) The upcoming Monday summit of the presidents of Russia, Turkey and Iran on Syrian settlement will be held in the historical Cankaya Mansion in Ankara, the Turkish presidential administration said in a statement on Thursday.

"The summit with the participation of the presidents of Turkey, Russia and Iran ” Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Vladimir Putin and Hassan Rouhani ” will be held in the Cankaya Mansion on September 16," the statement says.

Erdogan's spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said on Tuesday that the three leaders would discuss the situation in Syrian Idlib and the creation of the Syrian constitutional committee.

Before the transition to the presidential system in July last year, Cankaya Mansion was the residence of the Turkish prime ministers, and until 2014, 11 presidents of the country worked there.

Erdogan left the residence of Cankaya after being elected president in August 2014, since a new presidential palace was built in Ankara.

The first president who made Cankaya his residence in 1921 was the founder of the Republic of Turkey, Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, who liked the two-storey building that stood there. The name Cankaya as the leaders' residence has firmly entered Turkish political vocabulary, like the Kremlin for Russia and the White House for the United States.

Related Topics

Syria Iran Russia Turkey White House Vladimir Putin Idlib Ankara United States Tayyip Erdogan July August September

Recent Stories

OPEC keeps current output cuts till December, unde ..

31 minutes ago

CUVAS signs MoU with Houbara Foundation (HFIP) to ..

34 minutes ago

Australian Leader to Skip UN Climate Summit Possib ..

44 minutes ago

DIFC receives &#039;Best Financial Innovation Lab& ..

46 minutes ago

Gold price gains Rs 800, traded at Rs 88,200 per t ..

44 minutes ago

Federation granted time to submit reply in ECP's m ..

44 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.