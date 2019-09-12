Russia-Turkey-Iran Summit on September 16 Will Be Held in Cankaya Mansion - Ankara

(@FahadShabbir)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2019) The upcoming Monday summit of the presidents of Russia, Turkey and Iran on Syrian settlement will be held in the historical Cankaya Mansion in Ankara, the Turkish presidential administration said in a statement on Thursday.

"The summit with the participation of the presidents of Turkey, Russia and Iran ” Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Vladimir Putin and Hassan Rouhani ” will be held in the Cankaya Mansion on September 16," the statement says.

Erdogan's spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said on Tuesday that the three leaders would discuss the situation in Syrian Idlib and the creation of the Syrian constitutional committee.

Before the transition to the presidential system in July last year, Cankaya Mansion was the residence of the Turkish prime ministers, and until 2014, 11 presidents of the country worked there.

Erdogan left the residence of Cankaya after being elected president in August 2014, since a new presidential palace was built in Ankara.

The first president who made Cankaya his residence in 1921 was the founder of the Republic of Turkey, Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, who liked the two-storey building that stood there. The name Cankaya as the leaders' residence has firmly entered Turkish political vocabulary, like the Kremlin for Russia and the White House for the United States.