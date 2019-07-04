The next Russia-Turkey-Iran summit on Syria is planned to be held in Turkey in mid-August, Turkish president's spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said Thursday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2019) The next Russia-Turkey-Iran summit on Syria is planned to be held in Turkey in mid-August, Turkish president's spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said Thursday.

"A trilateral summit in Astana format with the participation of Russia and Iran is planned in Turkey in mid-August. We will discuss the situation in Syria comprehensively, including the transitional political process and the return of refugees," Kalin told reporters.