Russia-Turkey-Iran Summit On Syria Planned For August - Erdogan's Spokesman
Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 04th July 2019 | 11:37 PM
The next Russia-Turkey-Iran summit on Syria is planned to be held in Turkey in mid-August, Turkish president's spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said Thursday
"A trilateral summit in Astana format with the participation of Russia and Iran is planned in Turkey in mid-August. We will discuss the situation in Syria comprehensively, including the transitional political process and the return of refugees," Kalin told reporters.