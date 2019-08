Russia-Turkey-Iran Summit on Syria Set for Sept 11 in Ankara - Turkish Foreign Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2019) The trilateral Russia-Turkey-Iran summit on Syria is scheduled for September 11 in Ankara, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said Thursday.

"We hope that the three-party summit on Syria, if nothing prevents, will be held at this place and at this time," Cavusoglu said when asked whether he could confirm the summit would be held on September 11 in Ankara.