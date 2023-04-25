UrduPoint.com

Russia, Turkey, Iran, Syria To Hold Security Talks On Tuesday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 25, 2023 | 10:10 AM

Russia, Turkey, Iran, Syria to Hold Security Talks on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2023) Defense and intelligence chiefs from Russia, Turkey, Iran and Syria will meet in Moscow for security talks on Tuesday, in what is the latest sign of warming ties between Damascus and Ankara.

Turkish and Syrian defense ministers met in Russia last December for their first face-to-face talks in more than a decade.

Turkey has been a key backer of Syrian Arab rebels since a civil war broke out in Syria in 2011, but the recent flurry of diplomacy between Syria and the Muslim world has opened the door to a rapprochement between the two neighbors.

Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar told state media that the upcoming round of talks would build on the progress made at the three-way meeting hosted by Moscow on December 28. He said the quartet was intent on restoring peace and security in the region.

Related Topics

World Syria Iran Moscow Russia Turkey Damascus Progress Ankara December Muslim Media From Arab

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 April 2023

46 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 25th April 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 25th April 2023

51 minutes ago
 Minister of Economy emphasises need to create inve ..

Minister of Economy emphasises need to create investment opportunities in new ec ..

12 hours ago
 Dubai records over AED2.2 bn in realty transaction ..

Dubai records over AED2.2 bn in realty transactions Monday

12 hours ago
 UAE stock markets maintain pre-Eid rally

UAE stock markets maintain pre-Eid rally

13 hours ago
 ‘Ghada’ crowned winner of Mansour bin Zayed Fe ..

‘Ghada’ crowned winner of Mansour bin Zayed Festival Cup at Toulouse racecou ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.