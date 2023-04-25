Russia, Turkey, Iran, Syria to Hold Security Talks on Tuesday

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2023) Defense and intelligence chiefs from Russia, Turkey, Iran and Syria will meet in Moscow for security talks on Tuesday, in what is the latest sign of warming ties between Damascus and Ankara.

Turkish and Syrian defense ministers met in Russia last December for their first face-to-face talks in more than a decade.

Turkey has been a key backer of Syrian Arab rebels since a civil war broke out in Syria in 2011, but the recent flurry of diplomacy between Syria and the Muslim world has opened the door to a rapprochement between the two neighbors.

Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar told state media that the upcoming round of talks would build on the progress made at the three-way meeting hosted by Moscow on December 28. He said the quartet was intent on restoring peace and security in the region.