UrduPoint.com

Russia, Turkey, Iran To Continue Efforts To Normalize Ankara-Damascus Relations- Statement

Sumaira FH Published June 21, 2023 | 01:40 PM

Russia, Turkey, Iran to Continue Efforts to Normalize Ankara-Damascus Relations- Statement

ASTANA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2023) Russia, Turkey and Iran will continue active efforts to prepare a roadmap to normalize relations between Ankara and Damascus, according to the three countries' joint statement issued on Wednesday.

The sides held constructive consultations in the Astana format at the level of the deputy foreign ministers in the Kazakh capital on Tuesday.

They discussed the preparation of a roadmap to restore relations between Turkey and Syria in coordination with the work of the defense ministries and special services of the four countries.

"(The sides) emphasized the importance of continuing active efforts in this area in pursuance of the agreements reached at the quadripartite meetings of foreign ministers in Moscow on May 10, 2023, and defense ministers on April 25, 2023," the joint statement read.

Related Topics

Syria Iran Moscow Russia Turkey Damascus Astana Ankara April May

Recent Stories

Finance Minister, US Ambassador discuss matters of ..

Finance Minister, US Ambassador discuss matters of mutual interest

7 minutes ago
 Pervaiz Elahi arrested in Money laundering case

Pervaiz Elahi arrested in Money laundering case

10 minutes ago
 Hina wants early resolution of visa issues of Paki ..

Hina wants early resolution of visa issues of Pakistani students in Danish educa ..

1 hour ago
 Two soldiers martyred in North Waziristan IED expl ..

Two soldiers martyred in North Waziristan IED explosion

1 hour ago
 PM leaves for France to participate in New Global ..

PM leaves for France to participate in New Global Financing Pact Summit

2 hours ago
 Govt decides to set-up SIFC to frame economic poli ..

Govt decides to set-up SIFC to frame economic policies: PM

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.