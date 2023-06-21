Russia, Turkey, Iran to Continue Efforts to Normalize Ankara-Damascus Relations- Statement

ASTANA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2023) Russia, Turkey and Iran will continue active efforts to prepare a roadmap to normalize relations between Ankara and Damascus, according to the three countries' joint statement issued on Wednesday.

The sides held constructive consultations in the Astana format at the level of the deputy foreign ministers in the Kazakh capital on Tuesday.

They discussed the preparation of a roadmap to restore relations between Turkey and Syria in coordination with the work of the defense ministries and special services of the four countries.

"(The sides) emphasized the importance of continuing active efforts in this area in pursuance of the agreements reached at the quadripartite meetings of foreign ministers in Moscow on May 10, 2023, and defense ministers on April 25, 2023," the joint statement read.