Russia, Turkey, Iran to Hold Next Meeting on Syria in Second Half of 2023

ASTANA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2023) Russia, Turkey and Iran said on Wednesday they had agreed to hold their 21st meeting on Syria in the second half of 2023.

Earlier in the day, the Kazakh Foreign Ministry proposed that the recent, 20th Astana talks on Syria become the final round of meetings in this format.

"We have greed to hold the 21st international meeting on Syria in the second half of 2023," the countries said in a joint statement following the talks in Astana.

In addition, Moscow, Ankara and Tehran noted the agreement enshrined in the final statement of the trilateral summit on July 19, 2022 to organize a summit meeting in Russia.