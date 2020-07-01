Russia, Turkey, Iran Welcome August Session of Syrian Constitutional Committee - Statement

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2020) Moscow, Ankara and Iran welcome the session of the Syrian Constitutional Committee in August and are ready to support it, according to a joint statement published on Wednesday.

"Welcomed the agreement to hold the third meeting of the [Syrian] Constitutional Committee in August 2020 and reaffirmed the readiness to support its work through continuous interaction with its members and the UN Secretary-General's Special Envoy for Syria Geir O.

Pedersen, as facilitator, in order to ensure its sustainable and effective work," the statement read.

The statement was adopted following a video conference between Russian President Vladimir Putin, Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan and their Iranian counterpart, Hassan Rouhani.