UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia, Turkey, Iran Welcome August Session Of Syrian Constitutional Committee - Statement

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 01st July 2020 | 06:00 PM

Russia, Turkey, Iran Welcome August Session of Syrian Constitutional Committee - Statement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2020) Moscow, Ankara and Iran welcome the session of the Syrian Constitutional Committee in August and are ready to support it, according to a joint statement published on Wednesday.

"Welcomed the agreement to hold the third meeting of the [Syrian] Constitutional Committee in August 2020 and reaffirmed the readiness to support its work through continuous interaction with its members and the UN Secretary-General's Special Envoy for Syria Geir O.

Pedersen, as facilitator, in order to ensure its sustainable and effective work," the statement read.

The statement was adopted following a video conference between Russian President Vladimir Putin, Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan and their Iranian counterpart, Hassan Rouhani.

Related Topics

United Nations Syria Iran Moscow Russia Vladimir Putin Ankara Tayyip Erdogan August 2020 Agreement

Recent Stories

GCAA considers return of Boeing 737 Max to UAE’s ..

4 minutes ago

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs SPA’s meeting

4 minutes ago

We move towards a human rights apocalypse in IOJK: ..

50 minutes ago

NA discusses future of archives post-COVID-19

1 hour ago

OIC Calls for Resumption of Negotiations on GERDto ..

1 hour ago

Big-serving Murray upbeat as he plans for return

29 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.