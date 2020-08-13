Russia-Turkey Joint Patrol of M4 Highway in Northern Syria Temporarily Suspended - Moscow

The Russian-Turkish joint patrol of the strategically important M4 highway in northern Syria, which connects Aleppo and Latakia, has been temporarily suspended due to ongoing provocations by terrorists in the region, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2020) The Russian-Turkish joint patrol of the strategically important M4 highway in northern Syria, which connects Aleppo and Latakia, has been temporarily suspended due to ongoing provocations by terrorists in the region, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

"Terrorists have increased the number of attacks on the positions of the [Syrian] government forces and nearby settlements and continue provocations in the security corridor along the M4 highway. In this regard, the [Russian-Turkish] joint patrolling of the highway has been temporarily suspended," Zakharova said at a briefing.

At the same time, the spokeswoman added that Moscow assessed the situation in the country as stable in general, noting that tensions persist in the areas of the Idlib province that are not controlled by Damascus.

The diplomat also raised concerns over ongoing attempts to attack the Russian Hmeimim airbase. According to the ministry, on Monday, another attack on the military base with the use of 3 drones was repelled.