Russia, Turkey Keep Cooperating Despite Differences On Karabakh - Kremlin

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 13th November 2020 | 01:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2020) Russia and Turkey maintain close contact and keep cooperating against regional crises regardless of the existing differences, including on Karabakh, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"Turkey pursued its consistent policy of supporting the military operation and the forceful scenario in the Karabakh conflict.

We have serious differences on this with our Turkish colleagues. At the same time, this does not prevent our continuing close cooperation at all levels, including the highest level ... Thanks to the relations of the two presidents, we can pool effort to solve regional problems, when it is needed, despite the existing differences," Peskov said in an interview with RT Russia.

