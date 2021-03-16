UrduPoint.com
Russia, Turkey Keep Cooperating On Syria Despite Differences - Kremlin

Muhammad Irfan 51 seconds ago Tue 16th March 2021 | 03:18 PM

Russia, Turkey Keep Cooperating on Syria Despite Differences - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2021) Russia and Turkey continue their cooperation on Syria despite the existing disagreements, but the situation remains difficult in Syria's regions where the countries interact, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

The Russian military maintains close cooperation with Turkish colleagues in Syria, in line with agreements reached by the two countries' presidents, the Kremlin spokesman noted.

"The situation is still quite difficult in the regions where we interact, terrorist elements remain there, which prevents normalization. However, cooperation continues even though we have some differences on Syria," Peskov continued.

