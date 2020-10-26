Russia, Turkey Keep Making Effort Toward Rapprochement of Warring Parties in Libya- Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2020) The ceasefire in Libya has become possible thanks to the effort of Russia and Turkey, and the countries keep making effort toward rapprochement of the warring sides for the sake of political changes in the North African state, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with the Athens news Agency - Macedonian Press Agency.

"Russian and Turkish experts also contribute to the reconciliation of the warring parties in Libya. Through our joint effort, both the ceasefire has been established and the reactivation of the oil sector, which is the key sector of the country's economy, has become possible.

We keep making effort toward rapprochement of the negotiating positions of the warring parties in the interests of launching political changes on the basis of the United Nations Security Council's resolutions and the decisions reached at the Berlin conference," Lavrov said.

The Russian foreign minister also recalled that the normalization in Syria had become possible thanks to the meaningful cooperation of Russian and Turkish diplomats, military agencies and special forces."