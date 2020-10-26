UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia, Turkey Keep Making Effort Toward Rapprochement Of Warring Parties In Libya- Lavrov

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 26th October 2020 | 11:10 AM

Russia, Turkey Keep Making Effort Toward Rapprochement of Warring Parties in Libya- Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2020) The ceasefire in Libya has become possible thanks to the effort of Russia and Turkey, and the countries keep making effort toward rapprochement of the warring sides for the sake of political changes in the North African state, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with the Athens news Agency - Macedonian Press Agency.

"Russian and Turkish experts also contribute to the reconciliation of the warring parties in Libya. Through our joint effort, both the ceasefire has been established and the reactivation of the oil sector, which is the key sector of the country's economy, has become possible.

We keep making effort toward rapprochement of the negotiating positions of the warring parties in the interests of launching political changes on the basis of the United Nations Security Council's resolutions and the decisions reached at the Berlin conference," Lavrov said.

The Russian foreign minister also recalled that the normalization in Syria had become possible thanks to the meaningful cooperation of Russian and Turkish diplomats, military agencies and special forces."

Related Topics

United Nations Syria Russia Turkey Oil Berlin Athens Libya

Recent Stories

Local players reminisce Pindi Cricket Stadium memo ..

24 minutes ago

We cannot sit with a butcher at the negotiating ta ..

29 minutes ago

Al Zeyoudi visits Etihad Credit Insurance office

32 minutes ago

Three sports establishments fined, one shut down f ..

34 minutes ago

Masood Khan calls for making Kashmir a truly globa ..

36 minutes ago

AJK President rules out bilateral talks with India ..

40 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.