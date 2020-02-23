UrduPoint.com
Russia, Turkey Maintain Close Contacts On Syria Amid Idlib Escalation - Kremlin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 23rd February 2020 | 05:10 PM

Russia, Turkey Maintain Close Contacts on Syria Amid Idlib Escalation - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2020) Russian and Turkish military officials remain in constant contact on developments in Syria and get their presidents involved if necessary, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Sunday.

Peskov described this week as "extremely troublesome.

" Fighting escalated after Russia-backed Syrian government forces pushed deeper into the areas controlled by pro-Turkish jihadists.

"Fortunately, Russian and Turkish militaries are in constant contact and, as we could see, the presidents get involved in this matter if needed," Peskov told a Rossiya 1's television show.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkey's Recep Tayyip Erdogan discussed fighting in Idlib in a Friday phone call. They agreed to try to ease tensions through interdepartmental consultations.

