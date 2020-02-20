UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia, Turkey May Hold Joint Patrols In Syria's Idlib To Ensure Security - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 31 seconds ago Thu 20th February 2020 | 05:00 PM

Russia, Turkey May Hold Joint Patrols in Syria's Idlib to Ensure Security - Reports

Russia and Turkey have considered the possibility of conducting joint patrols in the northwestern Syrian province of Idlib during recent talks on settling tensions in the region, the Turkish Yeni Safak newspaper reported on Thursday, citing a senior Turkish official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2020) Russia and Turkey have considered the possibility of conducting joint patrols in the northwestern Syrian province of Idlib during recent talks on settling tensions in the region, the Turkish Yeni Safak newspaper reported on Thursday, citing a senior Turkish official.

According to the newspaper, the patrols could be a means to ease the increasingly dire situation in the province. The paper also reported that Russia, Turkey and Iran would convene a meeting in Tehran in March to figure out how to restore Idlib's stability.

A Russian delegation may visit the Turkish capital ahead of the talks to discuss the matter, Yeni Safak added.

Tensions in Idlib, one of four de-escalation zones in Syria, intensified earlier in February after the Turkish Defense Ministry said that its military personnel died in shelling initiated by Syrian troops on Turkey's observation post in the province.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan pledged to take retaliatory measures if Syria's armed forces failed to stop their operation and withdraw from the areas close to the observation posts by the end of February. Erdogan also asked Russian President Vladimir Putin to pressure the Syrian government into stopping the Idlib offensive.

Moscow and Ankara have already held two rounds of talks on the matter, with the last one taking place earlier this week,

Related Topics

Syria Iran Russia Turkey Visit Died Tehran Vladimir Putin Idlib Ankara Tayyip Erdogan February March May Post From Government

Recent Stories

UAE Central Bank&#039;s foreign currency balances ..

19 seconds ago

Govt deliberates on four new names for AGP

7 minutes ago

PTI successfully revives cricket in Pakistan: Fais ..

2 minutes ago

Mobile games heat up amid burgeoning stay-at-home ..

29 seconds ago

Sufficient fuel stock available, uninterrupted sup ..

2 minutes ago

IBM Doubts Russia Capable of Creating Competitive ..

30 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.