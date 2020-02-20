Russia and Turkey have considered the possibility of conducting joint patrols in the northwestern Syrian province of Idlib during recent talks on settling tensions in the region, the Turkish Yeni Safak newspaper reported on Thursday, citing a senior Turkish official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2020) Russia and Turkey have considered the possibility of conducting joint patrols in the northwestern Syrian province of Idlib during recent talks on settling tensions in the region, the Turkish Yeni Safak newspaper reported on Thursday, citing a senior Turkish official.

According to the newspaper, the patrols could be a means to ease the increasingly dire situation in the province. The paper also reported that Russia, Turkey and Iran would convene a meeting in Tehran in March to figure out how to restore Idlib's stability.

A Russian delegation may visit the Turkish capital ahead of the talks to discuss the matter, Yeni Safak added.

Tensions in Idlib, one of four de-escalation zones in Syria, intensified earlier in February after the Turkish Defense Ministry said that its military personnel died in shelling initiated by Syrian troops on Turkey's observation post in the province.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan pledged to take retaliatory measures if Syria's armed forces failed to stop their operation and withdraw from the areas close to the observation posts by the end of February. Erdogan also asked Russian President Vladimir Putin to pressure the Syrian government into stopping the Idlib offensive.

Moscow and Ankara have already held two rounds of talks on the matter, with the last one taking place earlier this week,