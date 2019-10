The Russia-Turkey memorandum implies that Turkish forces will not be present in Syria's Manbij and Kobane, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin told Sputnik on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2019) The Russia-Turkey memorandum implies that Turkish forces will not be present in Syria 's Manbij and Kobane, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"Manbij and Kobane - it is written in the memorandum - will not have any Turkish presence," Vershinin said.