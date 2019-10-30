Russia-Turkey Memo on Syria Implemented 'Not Without Difficulty'- Russian Defense Minister

Implementing the Russian-Turkish memorandum on stabilizing the situation in Syria's north in light of Ankara's offensive is not easy, but this is the only way to preserve Syria's sovereignty and achieve peace, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Wednesday

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2019) Implementing the Russian-Turkish memorandum on stabilizing the situation in Syria's north in light of Ankara's offensive is not easy, but this is the only way to preserve Syria's sovereignty and achieve peace, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Wednesday.

"The memorandum, signed by the presidents of Turkey and Russia, is being implemented not without difficulty, but we see that this is perhaps the only way to ensure peace and maintain Syria's sovereignty," Shoigu said an a meeting with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

The minister pointed to Russia's readiness to share its experience in fighting global terrorism and in providing humanitarian assistance to affected areas, including mine clearance and medical aid.