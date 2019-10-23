UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia-Turkey Memo Restores Presence Of Syrian Servicemen On Border With Turkey - Moscow

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 23rd October 2019 | 08:30 PM

Russia-Turkey Memo Restores Presence of Syrian Servicemen on Border With Turkey - Moscow

The agreements between Russia and Turkey ensure the restoration of the presence of Syrian border guards on the border with Turkey at most stretches, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin told Sputnik on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2019) The agreements between Russia and Turkey ensure the restoration of the presence of Syrian border guards on the border with Turkey at most stretches, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"Everything is very clearly stated in the memorandum. Outside the zone where Turkish troops are now in accordance with Operation Peace Spring. Syrian border guards and our military police will be deployed along the border," Vershinin said.

Related Topics

Police Syria Russia Turkey Border

Recent Stories

Dubai CP tours WETEX 2019

33 minutes ago

Basit and Haris star in Southern Punjab’s win ov ..

59 minutes ago

Southern Punjab and Northern to compete in Nationa ..

1 hour ago

Latifa bint Mohammed visits RTA to strengthen stra ..

1 hour ago

Russia-Turkey Agreements on Syria Based on Contact ..

3 minutes ago

Punjab govt to observe Black Day on Oct 27: Raja B ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.