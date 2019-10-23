- Home
- World
- News
- Russia-Turkey Memo Restores Presence of Syrian Servicemen on Border With Turkey - Moscow
Russia-Turkey Memo Restores Presence Of Syrian Servicemen On Border With Turkey - Moscow
Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 23rd October 2019 | 08:30 PM
The agreements between Russia and Turkey ensure the restoration of the presence of Syrian border guards on the border with Turkey at most stretches, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin told Sputnik on Wednesday
"Everything is very clearly stated in the memorandum. Outside the zone where Turkish troops are now in accordance with Operation Peace Spring. Syrian border guards and our military police will be deployed along the border," Vershinin said.