Russia-Turkey Monitoring Center To Use Drones To Monitor Ceasefire In Karabakh - Moscow

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sat 30th January 2021 | 06:40 PM

Russia-Turkey Monitoring Center to Use Drones to Monitor Ceasefire in Karabakh - Moscow

QIYAMEDINLI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2021) The joint Russia-Turkey monitoring center for controlling the implementation of the ceasefire in the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh, which was inaugurated earlier in the day, will deploy unmanned aircraft for surveillance, the Russian Defense Ministry said Saturday.

The joint center has been established in the Azerbaijani district of Agdam in accordance with the memorandum, signed by the Russian and Turkish defense ministers on November 11. At first, 60 personnel from Russia and Turkey each are set to serve in the center.

"The center will perform gathering, summarizing and analysis of information on the ceasefire implementation as well as the activities that violate the agreements reached by the sides.

The oversight will be performed by using unmanned aircraft as well as evaluating data received from other sources," the ministry told journalists.

On November 10, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed an agreement on a ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh that was brokered by Russian President Vladimir Putin, ending the armed conflict which reignited in late September.

