UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia, Turkey Must Secure Fresh Ceasefire In Syria's Idlib - UN Under-Secretary-General

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 56 seconds ago Sat 29th February 2020 | 02:50 AM

Russia, Turkey Must Secure Fresh Ceasefire in Syria's Idlib - UN Under-Secretary-General

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th February, 2020) The United Nations is urging Russia and Turkey to secure a new ceasefire in Syria's northwest province of Idlib amid a broader military escalation that has had a devastating impact on civilians, UN Under-Secretary-General for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs Rosemary DiCarlo said.

"We strongly urge Russia and Turkey to build upon their previous agreements to secure a fresh ceasefire for northwest Syria," DiCarlo told the UN Security Council on Friday. "These latest developments are unfolding in a context of a broader military escalation that was already devastating for civilians in the northwest.

"

The UN Security Council meeting was convened to discuss the increase in fighting in Idlib. The situation there escalated on Thursday after fighters of the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham terror group (formerly known as Nusra Front, banned in Russia) launched a large-scale attack on the positions of the Syrian government forces who returned fire.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the Turkish military, which should not have been at the positions held by the terrorists, also came under attack. As a result, 33 soldiers of the Turkish army were killed, and more than 30 were injured.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Fire Army United Nations Syria Russia Turkey Idlib Government

Recent Stories

Laboratory tests confirm 167 quarantine contacts f ..

1 hour ago

US lawmaker slams Trump's silence over Muslim kill ..

2 hours ago

Senate body on human rights discusses custodial de ..

2 hours ago

Stock markets suffer worst week since financial cr ..

2 hours ago

Erdogan Confirms to Trump Plan to Push Damascus' F ..

3 hours ago

Fire in central Paris, train station being evacuat ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.