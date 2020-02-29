(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th February, 2020) The United Nations is urging Russia and Turkey to secure a new ceasefire in Syria's northwest province of Idlib amid a broader military escalation that has had a devastating impact on civilians, UN Under-Secretary-General for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs Rosemary DiCarlo said.

"We strongly urge Russia and Turkey to build upon their previous agreements to secure a fresh ceasefire for northwest Syria," DiCarlo told the UN Security Council on Friday. "These latest developments are unfolding in a context of a broader military escalation that was already devastating for civilians in the northwest.

"

The UN Security Council meeting was convened to discuss the increase in fighting in Idlib. The situation there escalated on Thursday after fighters of the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham terror group (formerly known as Nusra Front, banned in Russia) launched a large-scale attack on the positions of the Syrian government forces who returned fire.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the Turkish military, which should not have been at the positions held by the terrorists, also came under attack. As a result, 33 soldiers of the Turkish army were killed, and more than 30 were injured.