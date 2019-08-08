Russia, Turkey Mutually Eliminate Visas for Certain Categories of Citizens - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2019) Russia and Turkey have eliminated mutual visa requirements for the citizens of the two countries holding service and special passports, and also for professional drivers, the Russian Foreign Ministry announced on Wednesday.

On July 25, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree that allowed Turkish citizens holding service and special passports to visit Russia without a visa for any period of time instead of shorts periods only.

"Per the agreement with the Turkish side, from August 7, 2019, Russian citizens possessing service and special passports, and also Russian citizens conducting international road transportation will be able to enter, leave, pass through and stay on the territory of the Republic of Turkey without a visa for 30 days.

However, the overall period of their stay on the territory of the Republic of Turkey must not exceed 90 days within each 180-day period," the Foreign Ministry said.

The same rules are in place for Turkish citizens traveling to Russia who hold service and special passports, and drivers conducting international road transportation.

Russia's relations with Turkey became problematic in 2015 when the Turkish Air Force shot down a Russian Su-24 warplane in Syria. In return, Russia introduced a number of restrictions against Turkey, including the suspension of the visa-free regime. However, over the years, the countries have normalized their relations while broadening their cooperation in various spheres, including on mutual elimination of certain visa requirements.