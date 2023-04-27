Russia, Turkey Officially Agree on Delivery of Nuclear Fuel to Akkuyu NPP Unit 1

Russia and Turkey have officially agreed on the delivery of nuclear fuel to the first unit of the Akkuyu nuclear power plant on Thursday when Alexey Likhachev, the head of the Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom, handed over the certificate to the Turkish Energy Ministry

AKKUYU NPP (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2023) Russia and Turkey have officially agreed on the delivery of nuclear fuel to the first unit of the Akkuyu nuclear power plant on Thursday when Alexey Likhachev, the head of the Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom, handed over the certificate to the Turkish Energy Ministry.

At the fuel loading ceremony, Likhachev asked Russian President Vladimir Putin for a permission to hand over the certificate to Turkish Energy Minister Fatih Donmez.

"Of course, I allow it," Putin said, and Likhachev gave the certificate to Donmez.