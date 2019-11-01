UrduPoint.com
Russia-Turkey Patrol Completes 1st Joint Mission On Syria-Turkey Border

Fri 01st November 2019 | 08:02 PM

Russia-Turkey Patrol Completes 1st Joint Mission on Syria-Turkey Border

A joint Russian-Turkish patrol on Friday completed the first joint mission along the Syrian-Turkish border, the Russian Defense Ministry said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2019) A joint Russian-Turkish patrol on Friday completed the first joint mission along the Syrian-Turkish border, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"A joint patrol of the Russian military police and the Turkish border guard service completed the first joint mission on the Syrian-Turkish border.

The patrol covered a distance of more than 110 kilometers [some 68 miles] to the west of the Al-Darbasiyah crossing at a depth of six kilometers from the Syrian-Turkish border and back," the ministry said in a statement.

According to the statement, the patrolling lasted for about four hours and involved the inspection of several large settlements along the border.

