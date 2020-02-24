UrduPoint.com
Russia, Turkey Preparing Consultations Over Situation In Syrian Idlib - Lavrov

Mon 24th February 2020 | 06:57 PM

A series of consultations between Moscow and Ankara dedicated to the situation in the northwestern Syrian province of Idlib is currently being prepared, Russian Foreign Ministry Sergey Lavrov said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2020) A series of consultations between Moscow and Ankara dedicated to the situation in the northwestern Syrian province of Idlib is currently being prepared, Russian Foreign Ministry Sergey Lavrov said on Monday.

"Now the next series of consultations is being prepared, which we hope will be able to lead us [Russia and Turkey] to an agreement on how to ensure that this [Idlib] really is a de-escalation zone and that terrorists do not control it," Lavrov said at a joint press conference with Tajik Foreign Minister Sirojiddin Muhriddin.

The Russian foreign minister also added that Moscow would continue to confront militants in Idlib.

"Therefore, I hope that the ongoing contacts between our [Russian] and the Turkish military, with the participation of diplomats and security services will end positively and we can still make sure that the terrorists do not control this part of Syria, as they should not be in control of any part of the country," Lavrov said.

