Russia, Turkey, Qatar Agree On Need To Provide Aid To Syria, Fight Terrorism - Lavrov

Thu 11th March 2021 | 05:30 PM

Russia, Turkey, Qatar Agree on Need to Provide Aid to Syria, Fight Terrorism - Lavrov

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2021) Moscow, Ankara and Doha agree on the need to provide humanitarian assistance to the Syrian people, as well as to combat terrorism and separatism in the country, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday.

Speaking at a joint press conference after the meeting with his Turkish and Qatar colleagues in Doha, Lavrov noted the closeness between the three countries' approaches to the Syrian peace process.

"We have also stressed the importance of providing urgent humanitarian assistance to the Syrians ... Our common goals, Russia's, Turkey's and Qatar's, are reflected in the joint statement we have just endorsed.

It confirms the determination to combat terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, to counter separatist plans that undermine the territorial integrity of the Syrian Arab Republic and threaten the national security of neighboring countries," the Russian minister said.

Syria has been engulfed in a protracted civil war since 2011, with the Syrian government's forces fighting against various insurgent groups. Moscow has been active in attempting to facilitate the peace process between various factions in the conflict, as well as assisting the country's return to normal life, disrupted by hostilities.

