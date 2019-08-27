UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia, Turkey Raise Concerns Over Fighting In Syria's Idlib

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 52 seconds ago Tue 27th August 2019 | 09:08 PM

Russia, Turkey raise concerns over fighting in Syria's Idlib

The leaders of Russia and Turkey said Tuesday they shared deep concerns over fighting in northwestern Syria, with Ankara warning it would take the steps necessary to protect its troops there

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2019 ) :The leaders of Russia and Turkey said Tuesday they shared deep concerns over fighting in northwestern Syria, with Ankara warning it would take the steps necessary to protect its troops there.

After meeting for talks near Moscow, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkey's Recep Tayyip Erdogan said they hoped to work together to ease tensions in Idlib province.

"The situation in the Idlib de-escalation zone is of serious concern to us and our Turkish partners," Putin said at a joint press conference with Erdogan.

He sympathised with Turkey, saying: "We understand Turkey's concern regarding the security of its southern border. We believe that these are legitimate interests.

" Putin said the two leaders had agreed "additional joint steps" to "normalise" the situation in Idlib, but did not provide details.

After months of heavy bombardment, the Russian-backed forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad launched an offensive this month against Idlib, the last major province of Syria outside government hands.

Troops from Turkey -- which has backed some rebel groups against Assad -- are stationed in Idlib as part of a buffer zone deal reached with Russia last year.

"The situation (in Idlib) has become so complicated that at this moment our troops are in danger," Erdogan said.

"We do not want this to continue. All necessary steps will be taken here as needed."

Related Topics

Syria Moscow Russia Turkey Vladimir Putin Idlib Ankara Tayyip Erdogan Border All From Government

Recent Stories

Amir Khan, Pakistani origin British boxer visits L ..

49 seconds ago

Negotiations With Russian Sailors' Abductors in Ca ..

51 seconds ago

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) not ..

13 minutes ago

Govt. striving to transform PIA into an efficient, ..

53 seconds ago

Sochi Agreements on Syria's Idlib Being Implemente ..

56 seconds ago

US consumer confidence dips in August

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.