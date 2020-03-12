Russia, Turkey Reach Agreement on Most Matters Related to Idlib - Turkish Defense Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2020) Turkey continues negotiations with the Russian delegation on the situation in Syria's Idlib province, and agreement has been reached on most of the matters, Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said on Thursday.

"Negotiations with the Russian delegation continue. We have managed to agree on most of the matters. Our military presence in Idlib continues, withdrawal is not being discussed," Akar said, as quoted by the NTV broadcaster.