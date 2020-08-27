Russia, Turkey Register 1 New Ceasefire Violation in Syria Each - Russian Defense Ministry

The Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of a ceasefire in Syria has each recorded one violation of the truce in the war-torn country over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said in its daily bulletin on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2020) The Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of a ceasefire in Syria has each recorded one violation of the truce in the war-torn country over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said in its daily bulletin on Thursday.

"The Russian part of the representation of the joint Russian-Turkish Commission on issues related to violations of the cessation of hostilities recorded one fact of opening fire in the province of Latakia. The Turkish side has registered one case of ceasefire violations in Idlib province," the ministry said.

Meanwhile, the Center for Syrian Reconciliation carried out one humanitarian operation over the past day, delivering 440 food kits to residents of the Hamadaniyeh settlement in Idlib.

Additionally, a further 413 Syrian refugees, including 124 women and 210 children, have returned from Lebanon over the past day through the Jaydet-Yabus and Tell-Kalah checkpoints, the Russian Defense Ministry added.

A total of 13 refugees also returned to their place of permanent residence in the given period.

The ministry noted further that engineer troops of the Syrian armed forces had cleared a combined 1.8 hectares (4.4 acres) of territory in the provinces of Daraa and Damascus over the past day, the ministry added. Military personnel defused 37 explosive items.

Russia continues to provide humanitarian assistance and medical help to the people of Syria, as the long-running conflict in the middle Eastern country continues.