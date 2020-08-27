UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia, Turkey Register 1 New Ceasefire Violation In Syria Each - Russian Defense Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 27th August 2020 | 02:59 PM

Russia, Turkey Register 1 New Ceasefire Violation in Syria Each - Russian Defense Ministry

The Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of a ceasefire in Syria has each recorded one violation of the truce in the war-torn country over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said in its daily bulletin on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2020) The Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of a ceasefire in Syria has each recorded one violation of the truce in the war-torn country over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said in its daily bulletin on Thursday.

"The Russian part of the representation of the joint Russian-Turkish Commission on issues related to violations of the cessation of hostilities recorded one fact of opening fire in the province of Latakia. The Turkish side has registered one case of ceasefire violations in Idlib province," the ministry said.

Meanwhile, the Center for Syrian Reconciliation carried out one humanitarian operation over the past day, delivering 440 food kits to residents of the Hamadaniyeh settlement in Idlib.

Additionally, a further 413 Syrian refugees, including 124 women and 210 children, have returned from Lebanon over the past day through the Jaydet-Yabus and Tell-Kalah checkpoints, the Russian Defense Ministry added.

A total of 13 refugees also returned to their place of permanent residence in the given period.

The ministry noted further that engineer troops of the Syrian armed forces had cleared a combined 1.8 hectares (4.4 acres) of territory in the provinces of Daraa and Damascus over the past day, the ministry added. Military personnel defused 37 explosive items.

Russia continues to provide humanitarian assistance and medical help to the people of Syria, as the long-running conflict in the middle Eastern country continues.

Related Topics

Fire Syria Russia Damascus Idlib Lebanon Women From Refugee

Recent Stories

ADB announces Pakistani-rupee linked bonds worth $ ..

14 minutes ago

Fiscal accounts come under significant pressure du ..

2 minutes ago

EU Ambassadors Had 1.5-Hour Meeting With Belarusia ..

2 minutes ago

Swiss cheesemaker probed over 10 listeria deaths

2 minutes ago

EU Foreign Ministers to Discuss Relations With Rus ..

2 minutes ago

Russian police launch initial 'check' into Navalny ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.