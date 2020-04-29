Russia, Turkey Register 2 Ceasefire Violations in Syria in Past Day - Defense Ministry

Both sides of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce recorded one ceasefire violation each over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said in its daily bulletin on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2020) Both sides of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce recorded one ceasefire violation each over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said in its daily bulletin on Wednesday.

"The Russian part of the joint Russian-Turkish Commission on issues related to violations of the cessation of hostilities recorded one fact of opening fire in the province of Idlib. The Turkish side registered one fact of opening fire in the province of Idlib," the bulletin said.

The daily report added that the Russian military had not carried out any humanitarian operations in Syria over the given period.

In a separate bulletin, the ministry reported that the Syrian army engineering units have cleared 1.8 hectares (4.4 acres) of the territory of mines and defused 37 explosive devices.

The ministry added that no Syrian refugees had returned to their home country from Lebanon and Jordan over the last 24 hours.

Russia, Turkey, and Iran are the ceasefire guarantors in conflict-affected Syria. Russia regularly carries out humanitarian operations across the country and helps Damascus provide safe passage for the return of Syrian refugees.