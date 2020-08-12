Russia, Turkey Register 3 New Ceasefire Violations in Syria Each, Conduct Patrol in Idlib

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2020) The Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of ceasefire in Syria has recorded six violations of truce in the war-torn country's northern part over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said in its daily bulletin on Wednesday.

"The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish joint commission reviewing issues related to the ceasefire violation has recorded three instances of firing, including one in the Aleppo province and two in Idlib. The Turkish side has recorded three instances of firing, including one in Latakia and two in Idlib," the bulletin read.

The Russian Defense Ministry said its Center for Syrian Reconciliation had carried out one new humanitarian operation, delivering 440 food kits to residents of the Khirbat Jammu settlement in the Hasakah province.

Additionally, the Center said the Russian and Turkish forces had conducted another round of patrol in Syria's northeast as per the Sochi Memorandum, signed on October 22 last year.

"On August 12, the 22nd joint Russian-Turkish patrol was carried out along the M-4 highway connecting the Aleppo and Latakia cities in the segment located within the Idlib deescalation zone," the center said in a press release, adding that the patrol covered segment covered 70 kilometers (44 miles).

According to the press release, the Russian patrol forces used three BTR-82A advanced 8x8 wheeled armored personnel carriers, while Russian air force drones carried out aerial monitoring. The Russian and Turkish forces communicated via a joint coordination center.