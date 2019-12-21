UrduPoint.com
Russia, Turkey Register 49 Truce Breaches In Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Defense Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 21st December 2019 | 08:19 PM

The Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian ceasefire has registered 49 ceasefire violations in the country over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2019) The Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian ceasefire has registered 49 ceasefire violations in the country over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

"The Russian party of the Russia-Turkey joint commission reviewing issues related to ceasefire violations has registered 49 cases of firing in [Syrian] provinces, namely 16 in Aleppo, 15 in Idlib, 13 in Latakia and five in Hama. The Turkish party has registered 49 cases of firing in [Syrian] provinces, namely 28 in Idlib, 19 in Latakia, one in Hama and one in Aleppo," the ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring said in its daily bulletin.

The Russian military has conducted one humanitarian operation over the given period, delivering 500 food sets with a total weight of 2,925 tonnes to the residents of the Topez settlement in Al-Hasakah province, according to the center.

In addition, the center stressed that over 1,000 Syrian refugees had returned home from neighboring Lebanon and Jordan over the past 24 hours.

"Over the past day, in total 1,063 people returned to the Syrian Arab Republic from the territory of foreign states: 393 people (including 118 women and 200 children) left Lebanon for Syria via the Jaydet-Yabus and Talkalakh checkpoints, and 670 people (including 201 women and 342 children) from Jordan via the Nasib checkpoint," the bulletin said.

According to the bulletin, the Syrian army engineering units have cleared 1.8 hectares (2.5 acres) of territory and defused 27 explosive devices over the given period.

