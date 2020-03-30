Russia, Turkey Register No Ceasefire Violations in Syria in 24 Hours - Defense Ministry

Both sides of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has recorded no ceasefire violations in Syria over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said in its daily bulletin on Monday

"The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish joint commission reviewing issues related to the ceasefire violation has not recorded any cases of truce breaches.

The Turkish side has not registered any cases of firing," the bulletin said.

In a separate bulletin, the ministry reported that no Syrian refugees had returned to their home country from foreign states over the last 24 hours.

Additionally, the Syrian army engineering units have cleared 2.7 more hectares (6.7 acres) of the territory of mines in the provinces of Damascus and Daraa and defused 61 explosive devices over the given period, the bulletin noted.