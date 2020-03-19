Russia, Turkey Register No Truce Breaches in Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Defense Ministry

Neither Russia nor Turkey has registered any ceasefire violations in Syria over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2020) Neither Russia nor Turkey has registered any ceasefire violations in Syria over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

It is rare that no ceasefire violations occur in Syria. On Wednesday, for instance, Russia registered four truce breaches, while Turkey recorded two violations.

"[Over the past 24 hours], the Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission reviewing issues related to violations of the ceasefire has registered no cases of firing. The Turkish side has recorded no cases of firing [either]," the ministry said in its daily bulletin.

The bulletin added that Russian military had held no humanitarian operations in Syria over the given period.