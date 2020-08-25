UrduPoint.com
Russia, Turkey Register Zero Ceasefire Breaches In Syria In 24 Hours - Defense Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 25th August 2020 | 02:36 PM

Russia, Turkey Register Zero Ceasefire Breaches in Syria in 24 Hours - Defense Ministry

Both Russian and Turkish sides of the commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce have not registered any ceasefire violations during the last 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2020) Both Russian and Turkish sides of the commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce have not registered any ceasefire violations during the last 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

"Over the last 24 hours, the Russian party of the Russia-Turkey Commission on violations of the Joint Agreement hasn't registered any cases of firing. The Turkish part of the mission did not record any facts of opening fire," the ministry said in a statement.

Russia, Turkey, and Iran are the ceasefire guarantors in conflict-affected Syria. Russia regularly carries out humanitarian operations across the country and assists Damascus in providing safe passage for the return of Syrian refugees.

