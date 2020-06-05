UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia-Turkey Relations Based On Mutual Benefit, Respect - Foreign Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 05th June 2020 | 12:11 AM

Russia-Turkey Relations Based on Mutual Benefit, Respect - Foreign Ministry

Moscow and Ankara enjoy mutually beneficial and respectful relations devoid of any pressure, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday, responding to recent critical remarks by US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Matthew Palmer

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2020) Moscow and Ankara enjoy mutually beneficial and respectful relations devoid of any pressure, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday, responding to recent critical remarks by US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Matthew Palmer.

In late May, Palmer speculated that Ankara would likely become disillusioned regarding its ties with Moscow, which allegedly did not treat its partners as equals and would betray Turkey's trust at some point.

"Regarding that, let's note that the impressive results of our comprehensive cooperation have, in essence, become possible due to creating ties based on mutual benefit and, more importantly, respect, without diktats and admonitions," Zakharova said at a briefing.

She recalled the US threats and pressure on Turkey over its purchase of Russia's S-400 air defense systems.

"Those statements and that pressure is actually showing defects of various types of alliances [based] on the US pattern," the spokeswoman added.

In July 2019, the United States suspended Turkey's participation in its F-35 multirole fighter program over Ankara's purchase of Russian S-400 air defense systems, adding that the country would be completely removed from the project by late March 2020. Despite those threats, however, Turkey continues to manufacture and deliver F-35 parts.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Turkey Ankara Palmer United States March May July 2019 2020 From

Recent Stories

132 nationalities participate in &#039;UAE Volunte ..

1 hour ago

UAE, Egypt re-affirm diversified sturdy relations, ..

1 hour ago

Swabi police launch operation against drug smuggle ..

23 seconds ago

No shortage of corona patients' facilities at fede ..

25 seconds ago

UN Confirms First Rohingya Death in Cox's Bazar - ..

26 seconds ago

US Capital to Lift Curfew Tonight - Mayor

28 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.