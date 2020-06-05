Russia-Turkey Relations Based on Mutual Benefit, Respect - Foreign Ministry

Moscow and Ankara enjoy mutually beneficial and respectful relations devoid of any pressure, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday, responding to recent critical remarks by US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Matthew Palmer

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2020) Moscow and Ankara enjoy mutually beneficial and respectful relations devoid of any pressure, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday, responding to recent critical remarks by US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Matthew Palmer.

In late May, Palmer speculated that Ankara would likely become disillusioned regarding its ties with Moscow, which allegedly did not treat its partners as equals and would betray Turkey's trust at some point.

"Regarding that, let's note that the impressive results of our comprehensive cooperation have, in essence, become possible due to creating ties based on mutual benefit and, more importantly, respect, without diktats and admonitions," Zakharova said at a briefing.

She recalled the US threats and pressure on Turkey over its purchase of Russia's S-400 air defense systems.

"Those statements and that pressure is actually showing defects of various types of alliances [based] on the US pattern," the spokeswoman added.

In July 2019, the United States suspended Turkey's participation in its F-35 multirole fighter program over Ankara's purchase of Russian S-400 air defense systems, adding that the country would be completely removed from the project by late March 2020. Despite those threats, however, Turkey continues to manufacture and deliver F-35 parts.