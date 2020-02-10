Russia and Turkey have resumed negotiations on the situation in Syria's Idlib de-escalation zone, but have not yet reached an agreement, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Monday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2020) Russia and Turkey have resumed negotiations on the situation in Syria's Idlib de-escalation zone, but have not yet reached an agreement, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Monday.

The first round of the bilateral talks was held in Ankara on Saturday.

During the talks, which lasted around three hours, the sides discussed steps toward ensuring the ceasefire and launching the political process.

"The talks on Idlib have resumed in Ankara today. If we had reached an agreement, then there would have been no need to hold today's meeting. Let us see how it goes. If it is necessary, our presidents will meet," Cavusoglu told reporters.