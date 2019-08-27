Russia, Turkey Seriously Concerned About Situation in Idlib - Putin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2019) Russia and Turkey are concerned about the situation in Syria's Idlib, the sides are convinced that the de-escalation zone should not be a refuge for terrorists, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a press conference following Russian-Turkish talks.

"The situation in the Idlib de-escalation zone is causing serious concern of us and our Turkish colleagues.

Terrorists continue to shell the positions of the Syrian government troops, try to attack Russian military facilities. The de-escalation zone should not serve as a refuge for militants and, moreover, a springboard for new attacks," Putin said.

"We exchanged with the Turkish president joint measures to neutralize the terrorist hotbeds in Idlib and normalize the situation both in that zone and in Syria in general," he said.