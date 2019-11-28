Russia, Turkey Settle Differences Over Syria Operation Through Close Contacts - Moscow

Russia and Turkey maintain a constant contact that helps them iron out differences arising during the Syria operation in nearly real time, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th November, 2019) Russia and Turkey maintain a constant contact that helps them iron out differences arising during the Syria operation in nearly real time, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Thursday.

"Our militaries and diplomats are in contact almost around the clock, which helps us resolve issues," she told reporters, adding that both countries were working very closely together.

If these contacts fail to produce an immediate solution an issue is passed on to the highest-ranking officials or are addressed in plenum, she explained.

Russia and Turkey struck a deal in October that halted the Turkish incursion into northeastern Syria on condition that Kurdish fighters would leave a 19-mile deep area along the Turkish border. Russian military police have been patrolling parts of the border together with the Turkish military.