UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia, Turkey Settle Differences Over Syria Operation Through Close Contacts - Moscow

Sumaira FH 1 hour ago Thu 28th November 2019 | 07:50 PM

Russia, Turkey Settle Differences Over Syria Operation Through Close Contacts - Moscow

Russia and Turkey maintain a constant contact that helps them iron out differences arising during the Syria operation in nearly real time, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th November, 2019) Russia and Turkey maintain a constant contact that helps them iron out differences arising during the Syria operation in nearly real time, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Thursday.

"Our militaries and diplomats are in contact almost around the clock, which helps us resolve issues," she told reporters, adding that both countries were working very closely together.

If these contacts fail to produce an immediate solution an issue is passed on to the highest-ranking officials or are addressed in plenum, she explained.

Russia and Turkey struck a deal in October that halted the Turkish incursion into northeastern Syria on condition that Kurdish fighters would leave a 19-mile deep area along the Turkish border. Russian military police have been patrolling parts of the border together with the Turkish military.

Related Topics

Police Syria Russia Turkey October Border

Recent Stories

UK counter-extremism expert discusses challenges o ..

1 hour ago

Afghan President Discusses Anti-Terrorism With US ..

10 minutes ago

Hungary prosecutors indict cruise captain in deadl ..

10 minutes ago

Iran Expects to Conduct Naval Exercise With Russia ..

10 minutes ago

CDA grants Rs 82 million on account of approvals o ..

10 minutes ago

Pakistan has worst water management :says expert

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.