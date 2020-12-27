UrduPoint.com
Russia, Turkey Should Do Utmost To Prevent War In Caucasus Region - Kremlin Spokesman

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 27th December 2020 | 05:20 PM

Russia, Turkey Should Do Utmost to Prevent War in Caucasus Region - Kremlin Spokesman

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKIY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2020) KAMCHATSKIY, Russia, December 27 (Sputnik) - Russia and Turkey should, and have the ability to, do their utmost to prevent war breaking out in the Caucasus region, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Sunday.

"In our region, Russia and Turkey are the biggest countries that can and should make a significant contribution to security and stability in the area. To make sure, at least, that there are no wars," Peskov said during an appearance on the Russia 1 broadcaster.

The Kremlin spokesman also noted the strength of bilateral relations between Moscow and Ankara, adding that the relationship between presidents Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan goes a long way to preventing conflicts from breaking out, even when disagreements take place.

