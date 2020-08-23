UrduPoint.com
Russia, Turkey Sign Contract On 2nd Shipment Of S-400 Air Defense Systems- Rosoboronexport

Sun 23rd August 2020 | 03:10 PM

KUBINKA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2020) The contract for the delivery of the second regiment of S-400 air defense systems to Turkey has been signed and the sides are discussing issues related to its financing, Russia's Rosoboronexport Director General Alexander Mikheev said on Sunday.

"The contract was signed, we are currently discussing the financial model for implementation of this contract with our partners," Mikheev told reporters on the sidelines of the Army-2020 military exhibition.

In June, the head of the Turkish defense industry secretariat, Ismail Demir, said that Moscow and Ankara had agreed in principle on the second shipment of the S-400 air defense systems.

Moscow and Ankara signed a loan agreement on the delivery of S-400 systems in December 2017. In 2019, Turkey received several S-400 battalions worth $2.5 billion.

Turkey's cooperation with Russia on the matter has been strongly criticized by NATO and the United States, which have cited security concerns over the S-400s incompatibility with NATO's air defense systems.

In response to Turkey and Russia signing the deal, the United States decided to suspend Ankara's participation in the F-35 stealth jet program in July 2019, pledging to completely remove the country from the program.

