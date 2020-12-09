UrduPoint.com
Russia, Turkey Still In Talks On Sputnik V Vaccine Against Covid - RDIF Source

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 09th December 2020 | 07:50 PM

Russia, Turkey Still in Talks on Sputnik V Vaccine Against Covid - RDIF Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2020) Russia and Turkey are still discussing Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V, a source in the Russian Direct Investment Fund told Sputnik on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Turkish health minister said that Ankara had decided against buying the Russian vaccine as it did not correspond to good laboratory practice.

"The talks with Turkey [about the vaccine] are ongoing," the source said.

More Stories From World

