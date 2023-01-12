(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2023) The meeting of the foreign ministers of Russia, Turkey and Syria may take place in early February, there is no final date yet, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Thursday.

"We are working on a date, there is no final date yet. Perhaps at the beginning of February, there are some of our proposals to the Russian side. We are working on it," Cavusoglu told a briefing.