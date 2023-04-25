Russia, Turkey, Syria, Iran Defense Heads Discuss Strengthening Security in Syria - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2023) The defense ministers of Russia, Turkey, Syria and Iran have discussed ways to strengthen security in Syria and the normalization of the Syria-Turkey relations at a meeting in Moscow, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

"On April 25, Moscow hosted quadrilateral talks between the defense ministers of Russia, Iran, Syria and Turkey. During the meeting, practical steps were discussed in the field of strengthening security in Syria and the normalization of Syrian-Turkish relations," the ministry said in a statement.

Special attention was paid to the issues of countering all manifestations of terrorist threats, the fight against all extremist groups on the territory of Syria, the statement read.

Following the talks, the parties reaffirmed their desire to preserve the territorial integrity of Syria, as well as the need to intensify efforts for the speedy return of Syrian refugees to their homeland.

"The heads of the defense ministries especially noted the constructive nature of the dialogue held in this format and the need to continue it in the interests of further stabilizing the situation in Syria and the region as a whole," the ministry added.