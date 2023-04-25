UrduPoint.com

Russia, Turkey, Syria, Iran Defense Heads Discuss Strengthening Security In Syria - Moscow

Sumaira FH Published April 25, 2023 | 05:10 PM

Russia, Turkey, Syria, Iran Defense Heads Discuss Strengthening Security in Syria - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2023) The defense ministers of Russia, Turkey, Syria and Iran have discussed ways to strengthen security in Syria and the normalization of the Syria-Turkey relations at a meeting in Moscow, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

"On April 25, Moscow hosted quadrilateral talks between the defense ministers of Russia, Iran, Syria and Turkey. During the meeting, practical steps were discussed in the field of strengthening security in Syria and the normalization of Syrian-Turkish relations," the ministry said in a statement.

Special attention was paid to the issues of countering all manifestations of terrorist threats, the fight against all extremist groups on the territory of Syria, the statement read.

Following the talks, the parties reaffirmed their desire to preserve the territorial integrity of Syria, as well as the need to intensify efforts for the speedy return of Syrian refugees to their homeland.

"The heads of the defense ministries especially noted the constructive nature of the dialogue held in this format and the need to continue it in the interests of further stabilizing the situation in Syria and the region as a whole," the ministry added.

Related Topics

Terrorist Syria Iran Moscow Russia Turkey April All Refugee

Recent Stories

Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival launches new pod ..

Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival launches new podcast to empower changemakers

1 minute ago
 Sharjah allocates AED100 million to reduce fire ri ..

Sharjah allocates AED100 million to reduce fire risks in buildings

1 minute ago
 Fujairah Crown Prince chairs meeting of Fujairah F ..

Fujairah Crown Prince chairs meeting of Fujairah Fine Arts Academy’s board of ..

16 minutes ago
 Pakistan calls for effective multilateralism again ..

Pakistan calls for effective multilateralism against threats to int’l peace

42 minutes ago
 Finance Minister asks FBR to enhance efforts for a ..

Finance Minister asks FBR to enhance efforts for achieving country’s true tax ..

45 minutes ago
 Pakistan remains engaged with friendly countries f ..

Pakistan remains engaged with friendly countries for safe evacuation of Pakistan ..

47 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.