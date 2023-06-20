UrduPoint.com

Russia, Turkey, Syria, Iran To Discuss Normalization Of Relations Between Damascus, Ankara

Muhammad Irfan Published June 20, 2023 | 09:10 AM

ASTANA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2023) The 20th round of the Astana talks on Syria will be held in the capital of Kazakhstan, Astana, on June 20-21 as the parties are working on normalizing relations between Ankara and Damascus.

The previous round of consultations took place in Astana on November 22-23, 2022.

The talks are expected to be attended by delegations of the guarantor countries - Russia, Turkey and Iran - at the level of deputy foreign ministers, members of the Syrian government and Syrian opposition, and observers - representatives of the UN, Jordan, Lebanon and Iraq.

