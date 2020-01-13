UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia, Turkey To Assist Libyan Conflicting Sides In Implementation Of Moscow Agreements

Muhammad Irfan 36 seconds ago Mon 13th January 2020 | 10:53 PM

Russia, Turkey to Assist Libyan Conflicting Sides in Implementation of Moscow Agreements

Russia and Turkey will assist conflicting sides in Libya in implementing the agreements reached at the ceasefire talks in Moscow on Monday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2020) Russia and Turkey will assist conflicting sides in Libya in implementing the agreements reached at the ceasefire talks in Moscow on Monday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

Earlier in the day, Libya's internationally recognized prime minister, Fayez Sarraj, and Khalifa Haftar, who leads the forces in eastern Libya, held talks on the Libyan crisis mediated by Russia and Turkey.

The talks on Monday ended without signing a much-anticipated ceasefire deal.

"Turkish and Russian mediators will continue to assist the sides in implementing the agreements that are being negotiated now," Lavrov told reporters following the talks.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Moscow Russia Turkey Libya

Recent Stories

ION and Navya form partnership to deliver sustaina ..

39 minutes ago

Friendship between UAE, Japan improving every year ..

39 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed honours 10 winners of Zayed Sust ..

39 minutes ago

No in-house change likely: Fayaz Chohan

36 seconds ago

Certain Progress on Libyan Settlement Reached at T ..

39 seconds ago

Trump Says No Need to Justify Soleimani Killing Be ..

41 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.