Russia, Turkey to Assist Libyan Conflicting Sides in Implementation of Moscow Agreements

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2020) Russia and Turkey will assist conflicting sides in Libya in implementing the agreements reached at the ceasefire talks in Moscow on Monday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

Earlier in the day, Libya's internationally recognized prime minister, Fayez Sarraj, and Khalifa Haftar, who leads the forces in eastern Libya, held talks on the Libyan crisis mediated by Russia and Turkey.

The talks on Monday ended without signing a much-anticipated ceasefire deal.

"Turkish and Russian mediators will continue to assist the sides in implementing the agreements that are being negotiated now," Lavrov told reporters following the talks.