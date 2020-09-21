UrduPoint.com
Russia, Turkey To Continue Joint Patrols Of M4 In Idlib Once Situation Calms Down -Lavrov

Muhammad Irfan 23 seconds ago Mon 21st September 2020 | 11:35 PM

Russia and Turkey will continue joint patrols of the M4 highway in Syria's Idlib once the situation has calmed down, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told Al Arabiya broadcaster

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2020) Russia and Turkey will continue joint patrols of the M4 highway in Syria's Idlib once the situation has calmed down, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told Al Arabiya broadcaster.

"There is a Turkish-Russian Memorandum which is fully in force, the joint patrolling of the M4 route was suspended because of the security concerns," Lavrov said.

Lavrov remarked that there was no need for the Syrian government forces to attack the province of Idlib, it had to target terrorists only and "and to eliminate this hotbed of terrorism."

"Fighting terrorism is task number 1 and I can assure you that the joint patrolling of the M4 route would resume soon, as soon as the situation has calmed down," Lavrov said.

