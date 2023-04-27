Russia, Turkey to Continue Work Regarding Implementation of Grain Deal - Kremlin

Russia and Turkey will continue work regarding the implementation of the Black Sea Grain Initiative, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik on Thursday

Earlier in the day, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan proposed to Russian President Vladimir Putin to work out new initiatives regarding the grain deal and create a working group.

"The work will continue," Peskov said.

The spokesman also said that there are no plans at the moment to hold a meeting between Putin and Erdogan.