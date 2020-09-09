Russia, Turkey to Continue Working Toward Lasting Ceasefire in Libya - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2020) Moscow and Ankara will continue facilitating an enduring ceasefire in Libya, the Russian Foreign Ministry said following a meeting of Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov and Turkish Ambassador Mehmet Samsar on Tuesday.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Monday expressed Moscow's support of all ceasefire and negotiation initiatives.

"They have reiterated the intention of Moscow and Ankara to continue coordinating efforts aimed at facilitating the creation of an enduring ceasefire in this country as well as putting the Libyan settlement process on the political and diplomatic track in accordance with the decisions of the Berlin conference and the UN Security Council resolution 2510," the ministry said in a statement.

After the ouster and assassination of Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, Libya was engulfed in a brutal civil war. Today, Libya remains divided between two centers of power ” an elected parliament in the country's east, supported by the Libyan National Army (LNA), led by Marshal Khalifa Haftar, and the UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) in the west, headed by Fayez Sarraj. The LNA is supported by Egypt and the UAE, while the GNA is backed by Turkey and Qatar.