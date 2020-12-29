Russia, Turkey to develop military ties despite US sanctions: Lavrov

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Tuesday Moscow and Ankara's military cooperation would not be deterred by the United States imposing sanctions on Turkey earlier this month for acquiring a Russian missile defense system

"We have confirmed our mutual intention to develop military ties with Turkey" despite "Washington's illegitimate pressure", Lavrov told reporters following talks with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu in Moscow.