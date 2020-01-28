Russia, Turkey to Improve Work to Separate Opposition From Terrorists in Syria - Lavrov

(@imziishan)

Russia and Turkey agreed to improve work to separate the armed opposition from terrorists in Syria, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2020) Russia and Turkey agreed to improve work to separate the armed opposition from terrorists in Syria, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Tuesday.

"As the militants are leaving the Idlib zone, the influence of the radicals increases even more.

Therefore, we yesterday discussed this in detail with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu by phone," Lavrov said at a joint press conference with South Sudan's Foreign Minister Awut Deng Acuil.

"We agreed that work would be improved to implement the agreements to separate the armed opposition, which is patriotic, which is ready to participate in the political process, from terrorists who are recognized as such by the UN Security Council," he said.