Russia, Turkey to Sign New Contract on S-400 Supplies Soon - Russian Arms Exporter

PATRIOT PARK, Moscow region, Russia, August 23 (Sputnik) - Moscow and Ankara will sign a new contract for deliveries of Russia's S-400 Triumph air defense systems in the near future, Alexander Mikheev, the head of Russia's state arms exporter Rosoboronexport, said on Monday.

"Consultations on the S-400 systems are ongoing, I believe they are already at the final stage. In the near future, we will formalize and sign the contract with partners," Mikheev said at a briefing.