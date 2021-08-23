UrduPoint.com

Russia, Turkey To Sign New Contract On S-400 Supplies Soon - Russian Arms Exporter

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 23rd August 2021 | 12:30 PM

PATRIOT PARK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2021) ATRIOT PATRIOT PARK (Pakistan Point news / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2021) ARK, Moscow region, Russia, August 23 (Sputnik) - Moscow and Ankara will sign a new contract for deliveries of Russia's S-400 Triumph air defense systems in the near future, Alexander Mikheev, the head of Russia's state arms exporter Rosoboronexport, said on Monday.

"Consultations on the S-400 systems are ongoing, I believe they are already at the final stage. In the near future, we will formalize and sign the contract with partners," Mikheev said at a briefing.

